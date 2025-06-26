AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Sports

Pakistan bags silver after tough loss to India in Asian Doubles Squash Championship final

BR Web Desk Published 26 Jun, 2025 04:45pm

Pakistan clinched the silver medal in the Asian Doubles Squash Championship after a hard-fought defeat to India in the men’s doubles final held in Malaysia.

In a thrilling contest that lasted 1 hour and 27 minutes, the Pakistani duo of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal went down 2-1 to India’s Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar.

The Indian pair bounced back after losing the first game, eventually winning the match with scores of 9-11, 11-5, and 11-5.

Despite a strong start, the Pakistani side was unable to hold off the Indian comeback, settling for second place in the prestigious regional tournament.

The final showcased high-level competition between the arch-rivals, reflecting the growing intensity and talent in Asian squash.

