Sports

FIH yet to decide NZ replacement in Pro League, denies inviting Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 04:32pm

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) clarified on Thursday that it has not yet reached the stage of inviting a replacement team for the upcoming FIH Pro League, following reports that Pakistan had been invited to participate.

FIH Senior Manager of Communications, Nicolas Mangot told Geo News that as per the tournament regulations, the winner of the Nations Cup earns the right to participate in the next edition of the Pro League.

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

“If the winning team declines the invitation, the runner-up may be considered. However, New Zealand, the winner of the Nations Cup, has not yet provided any update regarding its participation,” Mangot added.

The clarification comes in response to reports claiming that the FIH had extended an invitation to the Pakistan hockey team after New Zealand reportedly opted out.

Earlier, several media outlets had reported that Pakistan had been offered a place in the elite Pro League after New Zealand declined to participate.

However, the FIH has now confirmed that no final decision has been made regarding a substitute team.

