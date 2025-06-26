Greece wants to cooperate with Libya to stop migration, Greek PM says

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that Greece is looking to cooperate with Libya to halt migration flows.

“I will inform my colleagues over the significant increase in the number of people from eastern Libya and ask for the support of the European Commission so that the issue can be addressed immediately,” he said ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.

He added that Libyan authorities should cooperate with Europe to stop migrants sailing from Libya.