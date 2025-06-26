AIRLINK 143.56 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.87%)
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

BR Web Desk Published 26 Jun, 2025 01:09pm

Pakistan said on Thursday that it stands in solidarity with the victims of torture worldwide and reaffirms its continued commitment to eradicating torture and upholding human dignity.

On the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Islam upholds the sanctity and dignity of every human being.

“Any act of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment is incompatible with the values of justice, mercy, and compassion that are at the core of Islamic teachings.”

The FO also said that Pakistan remains committed to eradicating torture and strengthening protections for all individuals and that legal reforms, institutional safeguards, and oversight mechanisms continue to be strengthened by Pakistan to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law.

Measures are also being taken to provide victims with medical, legal, and psycho-social support, the press release said.

“The people of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to be subjected to the worst forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the occupying powers to suppress their right to self-determination,” said the FO.

“On this day, Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to condemn the crimes of these occupying powers and to hold them accountable, in addition to helping end the plight of the victims of their torture and oppression.”

