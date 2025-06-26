AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,465 Decreased By -56.3 (-0.45%)
BR30 37,701 Decreased By -171.7 (-0.45%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Markets

China stocks retreat 7-month high following Mideast calm

Reuters Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 03:33pm

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong shares weakened on Thursday after hitting multi-month peaks, as a relief rally over the ceasefire in the Middle East took a breather.

At market close, the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.2% after briefly touching the highest level since December during earlier trades. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.4%.

The brokers sector lost 1.7% to give up some of the gains seen on Wednesday and the rare earth sector declined 1.2%.

Offsetting the onshore losses, the CSI Defence Index gained 0.4% while banking shares advanced 1%.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index snapped a four-day winning streak and weakened 0.6%, pulling back from a three-month high hit at the previous close.

While markets have been soothed by a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, traders were on edge about Trump’s July 9 deadline on imposing tariffs on trading partners and his pressure on the Fed.

China stocks closes at six-month high as ME truce lifts sentiment

China markets are expected to face some volatility pressure between July and August following the recent gains, and investors are advised to remain cautious in the short term, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday that they have observed strength across China assets from the trading desks with long-only funds and hedge funds both getting more active. Clients’ feedback now expect more retail participation following the recent rally.

Still, the upcoming earnings season and corporate guidance for the second half will be the key focus as there’s limited visibility on macro support, they added.

