Agriculture comes under renewed focus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday vowed to revamp the country’s agriculture sector through sustainable reforms, amid growing criticism from opposition parties over its perceived decline.

Chairing a high-level meeting on agricultural reform, Sharif directed authorities to begin a phased reduction in taxes on farm machinery and equipment to encourage mechanisation nationwide.

Describing agriculture as the backbone of the national economy, Sharif said the proposed reforms aim to raise per-acre yield, cut production costs, and drive broader economic growth.

He also called for expedited efforts to expand storage capacity for agricultural produce. Welcoming funding commitments from provincial governments for new agricultural initiatives, the prime minister said the projects would help accelerate sectoral development.

He expressed hope that agriculture students and scientists currently studying in China would return to contribute as entrepreneurs.

Sharif assured that no new taxes would be imposed on fertilisers or pesticides in the upcoming fiscal year, underscoring the government’s commitment to keeping input costs stable and supporting farmers.

The prime minister said improving productivity, modernising infrastructure, and ensuring access to affordable credit were central to the government’s reform agenda. He stressed that progress in agriculture would directly benefit rural communities.

Officials briefed Sharif on the National Agriculture Innovation and Growth Action Plan, which targets increased production, better infrastructure, and expanded access to agricultural credit.

The briefing also noted efforts to boost exports of value-added agricultural products and foster innovation. Under the National Technology Fund’s “Ignite” initiative, 129 agriculture-related start-ups have been launched so far.

The meeting was attended by Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik, PM’s Chief Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, Agriculture Sector Coordinator Ahmad Umair, as well as senior officials and private-sector representatives.

