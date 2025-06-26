Punjab extends deadline for vehicle emissions testing

LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has extended the deadline for vehicle emissions testing in Lahore from June 30 to August 31, 2025, following a surge in public response at testing booths across the city.

Director General of Punjab EPA, Imran Hamid Sheikh, said the decision was taken to accommodate the growing number of vehicle owners rushing to comply with the regulation. He noted that the extension would help reduce long queues and ensure smoother implementation of the emissions control program.

According to EPD spokesperson, Sajid Bashir Ahmad said more than 123,000 vehicles have been tested over the past 50 days. Out of these, around 2,000 vehicles were found to be emitting pollutants beyond permissible limits. The owners of these vehicles were issued warnings and instructed to take corrective measures.

