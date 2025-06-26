Govt recognises importance of chemical industry: minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Sindh government fully recognised the importance of the chemical industry and committed to creating an enabling environment through progressive trade policies, ease-of-doing-business reforms, and targeted incentives.

Inaugurating the Pakistan Chemical Expo 2025, organised by Chairman of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) at Expo Centre here, he said that the chemical industry was viewed not only as a pillar of production but also as a potential engine for exports.

He emphasised that the development of this sector should be the top priority for the government, adding that the government envisions Pakistan emerging as a regional as well as a global hub for chemical manufacturing. He said: 'the chemical industry is at the heart of modern manufacturing, from textiles and pharmaceuticals to agriculture and energy’.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch was also present.

However, Haroon Ali Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) emphasised the critical role of the chemical industry in Pakistan’s economic growth, job creation, and export development.

He underlined the Expo as a strategic initiative by PCMA to bridge the gap between industry, academia, and global markets while encouraging policy support and sustainable industrial practices.

