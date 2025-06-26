AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-26

Govt recognises importance of chemical industry: minister

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Sindh government fully recognised the importance of the chemical industry and committed to creating an enabling environment through progressive trade policies, ease-of-doing-business reforms, and targeted incentives.

Inaugurating the Pakistan Chemical Expo 2025, organised by Chairman of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) at Expo Centre here, he said that the chemical industry was viewed not only as a pillar of production but also as a potential engine for exports.

He emphasised that the development of this sector should be the top priority for the government, adding that the government envisions Pakistan emerging as a regional as well as a global hub for chemical manufacturing. He said: 'the chemical industry is at the heart of modern manufacturing, from textiles and pharmaceuticals to agriculture and energy’.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch was also present.

However, Haroon Ali Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) emphasised the critical role of the chemical industry in Pakistan’s economic growth, job creation, and export development.

He underlined the Expo as a strategic initiative by PCMA to bridge the gap between industry, academia, and global markets while encouraging policy support and sustainable industrial practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo chemical industry Sindh Minister for Industries chemical sector

Comments

200 characters

Govt recognises importance of chemical industry: minister

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

No Apr FCA for Karachiites: Trade bodies demand Nepra reject PD plea

Punjab cement makers given relief by SC

Pakistan’s energy intensity exceeds regional average: World Bank

MOUs, agreement inked at Pak-UAE JMC in Abu Dhabi

Read more stories