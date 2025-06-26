RUDA hosts dialogue session

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) hosted a dialogue session, bringing together public and private stakeholders with the shared objective of establishing state-of-the-art healthcare facilities within Ravi City.

According to RUDA on Wednesday, this initiative signifies a step towards the comprehensive development of the city, transforming it into a prominent healthcare hub.

The event, co-chaired by RUDA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin, Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Sultan Bajwa, and Punjab Housing and Urban Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, was attended by renowned healthcare practitioners from across the country.

On this occasion, RUDA CEO Imran Amin discussed the critical topics encompassing urbanisation, sustainable infrastructure and the vision for integrated healthcare complexes within Ravi City’s framework. He further emphasised the importance of integrating modernity with sustainability to create an environment that fosters learning and growth.

The Punjab Housing Secretary and the Parliamentary Secretary for Housing discussed RUDA’s proactive efforts in promoting state-of-the-art healthcare facilities within Ravi City.

RUDA Executive Director for Commercial Kashif Qureshi gave an in-depth overview of the RUDA project, and Fatima Ali Khan, RUDA’s Director for Special Initiatives and CSR, emphasised the pivotal role of the healthcare sector in advancing the Ravi city. She elaborated on the objectives of the dialogue, emphasising the importance of the healthcare sector in shaping and enhancing the development of urban spaces.

