ATC writes another letter to Ministry: Approval to hold trial of IK within jail premises sought

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday wrote another letter to the Ministry of Law for granting approval to hold jail trial of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan within jail premises in two different cases.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases involving Khan and other leaders, due to non-availability of Khan, adjourned the hearing without proceeding.

The judge remarked that the court has so far not received a reply of the previous letter written by him to the Ministry of Law for the jail trial of Khan.

The judge again wrote a letter to the ministry regarding the two cases.

During the previous hearing, the judge remarked that he will ask for the accused to be either produced in court, allowed to appear online, or be tried within the jail premises.

The other leaders nominated in the cases including Senator Shibli Faraz, Tahir Sadiq, Raja Basharat and others, appeared before the court.

PTI lawyer, Sardar Misroof Khan and Zahid Bashir Dar appeared before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of cases till July 13.

Police had registered the case at CTD police station under sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7ATA of Anti-Terrorism Act.

Meanwhile, the same court indicted three accused in a case registered at Karachi Company police station, also involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and others registered in connection with the November 26 protest.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, hearing the case, framed a charge against three workers and summoned prosecution witnesses during the next hearing to be held on July 13.

In the same case, the court has not framed a charge against Bushra Bibi and Gandapur as the prosecution has not submitted challan against them.

