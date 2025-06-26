AIRLINK 144.29 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.38%)
Jun 26, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-06-26

Half of Pakistan’s population below poverty line: Khaqan

NNI Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 11:11am

KARACHI: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the half of Pakistan’s population has reached below the poverty line, but rulers are only engaged in increasing their own salaries.

Former prime minister addressing a press conference AT Karachi Press Club here said that the ongoing tax system has not been based on justice and urged for changing this taxation system. “This tax system is compelling people to tax evasion.”

He said that the budget doesn’t offer any reforms or changes any mechanism. “The situation could not be improved if no reforms introduced.”

He urged government to cut its expenditures down instead of decreasing the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Khaqan said that no relief will be possible until the government doesn’t reduce its expenditure. “This budget has proved that this system could not be run,” he said. He said the salaried class is paying Rs600 billion tax and additional burden are also piled over them. He suggested for a tax system in which all people pay taxes.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PSDP poverty FBR KPC tax system Budget 2025 26

Half of Pakistan’s population below poverty line: Khaqan

