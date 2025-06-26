Using up to 300 units: Sindh plans solar tax exemption for power consumers

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that the Sindh Government is making every possible effort to exempt electricity consumers using up to 300 units from the solar tax and is actively engaging with the federal government in this regard. He expressed these views today as the chief guest at the National Environmental Sustainability Conference and Awards Ceremony organized by the Youth Parliament, held at a local hotel.

Chairman of Youth Parliament Rizwan Jaffer, Reham Khan, and other dignitaries also addressed the event.

In his speech, the Energy Minister emphasized that the use of green energy is the need of the hour, and Sindh has been at the forefront of this initiative. The province is self-sufficient and rich in wind and solar energy resources, and work in this sector is progressing rapidly. Solar panels are being distributed among the most underprivileged and off-grid households in remote areas of Sindh. All these initiatives are being undertaken under the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh. The Sindh Energy Department is working tirelessly on this front.

Nasir Shah stated that while the government is fulfilling its responsibilities towards the country’s and the province’s development, it is also essential for every individual to contribute their part. Sindh is the only province receiving substantial amounts in foreign dollars as carbon credit from international organizations—thanks to the mangrove plantations initiated along Sindh’s coastal belts under the special instructions and interest of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. The plantation of one million mangroves in a single day has also earned a place in the Guinness World Records.

He expressed his happiness at the rapid progress of the Youth Parliament due to their dedication and hard work, noting the presence of a full house of youth at the event. He mentioned that the Sindh government wishes to take important legislative steps for the youth in the assemblies, but constitutional and legal barriers are in the way.

Nasir Shah also highlighted that major efforts are underway to improve treatment plants and infrastructure in Karachi on a priority basis. He rejected the narrative that Karachi is unliveable, pointing out that people from across the country continue to migrate and settle in the city, unlike Sindh residents, who do not leave for other provinces in the same manner.

Since 2013, Karachi and Sindh have not been receiving their fair share from the federal government, which is currently allocating only 2% to 3%—a clear injustice to the province. The Sindh Government, after introducing electric buses, is now planning to distribute electric scooters to working women. Special training and issuance of driving licenses for women are also under consideration.

At the end of the ceremony, the Minister for Energy distributed awards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025