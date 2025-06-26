AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-26

CTD Punjab arrests six suspected RAW facilitators

Safdar Rasheed Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claims to have dismantled a sophisticated network of Indian intelligence operatives and local facilitators allegedly working under the direction of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The operation, codenamed Operation Yalghar, resulted in the arrest of six suspected RAW facilitators from Toba Tek Singh.

According to the CTD, a significant cache of sensitive materials was recovered, including maps of strategic locations, detonators, and high-grade explosives. Simultaneously, CTD Bahawalpur conducted a parallel operation that led to additional arrests tied to the same network. The CTD officials allege these suspects received financial support routed through Dubai and consignments of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

“The suspects were actively plotting attacks on a mosque and the local railway station,” a senior CTD Bahawalpur official revealed. “Had they succeeded, the consequences would have been catastrophic.”

Investigators say the intelligence haul is equally troubling. Forensic analysis of intercepted digital communications has reportedly revealed audio recordings of two men identified as Major Rawindra Rathor and Inspector Singh - allegedly officers of RAW - issuing operational directives to the arrested suspects. In the recordings, the handlers are said to direct attacks on “sensitive installations” across Pakistan.

This is one of the rare instances in which Pakistani authorities have named alleged Indian intelligence officers and claim to possess direct evidence of their involvement in hostile activities on Pakistani soil.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the CTD reaffirmed its commitment to national defense: “We will not compromise on the sovereignty of Pakistan. Anyone involved in aiding foreign attempts to destabilize our country will be brought to justice.”

The development bolsters Islamabad’s long-standing accusations of Indian interference in its internal affairs and highlights the shifting nature of modern regional conflicts, where proxy networks and hybrid warfare tactics are increasingly prevalent.

This episode is expected to add strain to already tense Pakistan-India relations and may trigger diplomatic friction or feature in upcoming international forums.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CTD CTD Punjab Indo Pak tensions RAW facilitators

Comments

200 characters

CTD Punjab arrests six suspected RAW facilitators

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

No Apr FCA for Karachiites: Trade bodies demand Nepra reject PD plea

MOUs, agreement inked at Pak-UAE JMC in Abu Dhabi

Punjab cement makers given relief by SC

Pakistan’s energy intensity exceeds regional average: World Bank

Read more stories