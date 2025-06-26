CTD Punjab arrests six suspected RAW facilitators

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claims to have dismantled a sophisticated network of Indian intelligence operatives and local facilitators allegedly working under the direction of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The operation, codenamed Operation Yalghar, resulted in the arrest of six suspected RAW facilitators from Toba Tek Singh.

According to the CTD, a significant cache of sensitive materials was recovered, including maps of strategic locations, detonators, and high-grade explosives. Simultaneously, CTD Bahawalpur conducted a parallel operation that led to additional arrests tied to the same network. The CTD officials allege these suspects received financial support routed through Dubai and consignments of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

“The suspects were actively plotting attacks on a mosque and the local railway station,” a senior CTD Bahawalpur official revealed. “Had they succeeded, the consequences would have been catastrophic.”

Investigators say the intelligence haul is equally troubling. Forensic analysis of intercepted digital communications has reportedly revealed audio recordings of two men identified as Major Rawindra Rathor and Inspector Singh - allegedly officers of RAW - issuing operational directives to the arrested suspects. In the recordings, the handlers are said to direct attacks on “sensitive installations” across Pakistan.

This is one of the rare instances in which Pakistani authorities have named alleged Indian intelligence officers and claim to possess direct evidence of their involvement in hostile activities on Pakistani soil.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the CTD reaffirmed its commitment to national defense: “We will not compromise on the sovereignty of Pakistan. Anyone involved in aiding foreign attempts to destabilize our country will be brought to justice.”

The development bolsters Islamabad’s long-standing accusations of Indian interference in its internal affairs and highlights the shifting nature of modern regional conflicts, where proxy networks and hybrid warfare tactics are increasingly prevalent.

This episode is expected to add strain to already tense Pakistan-India relations and may trigger diplomatic friction or feature in upcoming international forums.

