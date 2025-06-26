SYM unveils generative AI creative studio

KARACHI: In a landmark move for the country’s creative and digital technology landscape, Symmetry Group Limited (SYM) has officially launched AffairStudio.ai, Pakistan’s first-ever Generative AI Creative Studio. The pioneering venture is set to revolutionize the way brands produce and connect through intelligent, emotionally resonant storytelling.

The launch was formally disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, as part of the company’s material information announcement under regulatory compliance. The letter said that AffairStudio.ai integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human emotion to deliver dynamic experiences in voice, video, design, and interactive content.

Symmetry Group holds a commanding 70% equity stake in the studio, retaining strategic oversight, while the remaining 30% is owned by the co-founders. The initiative marks a bold strategic expansion for Symmetry Group into AI-powered creative solutions, reinforcing its vision of driving innovation in digital transformation and brand engagement across Pakistan’s business ecosystem.

The studio is expected to transform how content — particularly ad films and digital narratives — is conceptualised and produced in the country, ushering in a new era of AI-led storytelling, the company said in its letter.

Symmetry Group specialises in digital strategy, AI solutions, commerce, data science, mobility, and interactive marketing. Market analysts view this move as a timely response to the rising global demand for AI-generated content solutions, positioning Symmetry Group to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the regional and international digital content markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025