AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-26

SYM unveils generative AI creative studio

Muhammad Saqib Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: In a landmark move for the country’s creative and digital technology landscape, Symmetry Group Limited (SYM) has officially launched AffairStudio.ai, Pakistan’s first-ever Generative AI Creative Studio. The pioneering venture is set to revolutionize the way brands produce and connect through intelligent, emotionally resonant storytelling.

The launch was formally disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, as part of the company’s material information announcement under regulatory compliance. The letter said that AffairStudio.ai integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human emotion to deliver dynamic experiences in voice, video, design, and interactive content.

Symmetry Group holds a commanding 70% equity stake in the studio, retaining strategic oversight, while the remaining 30% is owned by the co-founders. The initiative marks a bold strategic expansion for Symmetry Group into AI-powered creative solutions, reinforcing its vision of driving innovation in digital transformation and brand engagement across Pakistan’s business ecosystem.

The studio is expected to transform how content — particularly ad films and digital narratives — is conceptualised and produced in the country, ushering in a new era of AI-led storytelling, the company said in its letter.

Symmetry Group specialises in digital strategy, AI solutions, commerce, data science, mobility, and interactive marketing. Market analysts view this move as a timely response to the rising global demand for AI-generated content solutions, positioning Symmetry Group to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the regional and international digital content markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SYM AI creative studio

Comments

200 characters

SYM unveils generative AI creative studio

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

No Apr FCA for Karachiites: Trade bodies demand Nepra reject PD plea

MOUs, agreement inked at Pak-UAE JMC in Abu Dhabi

Punjab cement makers given relief by SC

Pakistan’s energy intensity exceeds regional average: World Bank

Read more stories