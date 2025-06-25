AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Pakistan

Section 144 imposed across Sindh from 1st to 10th Muharram

BR Web Desk Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 10:51pm

The Sindh government on Wednesday announced the imposition of Section 144 across the province from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram to maintain law and order during the holy month, Aaj News reported.

The decision aims to ensure peace and security during the month of Muharram.

A notification has been issued prohibiting all public gatherings, rallies, and processions without prior approval.

Carrying weapons in public will also be strictly banned.

Security arrangements for Muharram: ‘232,000 cops to be deployed across Punjab’

The notification further states that all weapon permits will remain suspended during the specified period.

The use of drones and heli-cams, as well as the unauthorised use of loudspeakers, has been prohibited under the order.

Additionally, pillion riding on motorcycles will be banned across Sindh on the 9th and 10th of Muharram to prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and abide by the restrictions to ensure peaceful observance of religious events.

