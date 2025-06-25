Security arrangements for Muharram: ‘232,000 cops to be deployed across Punjab’

LAHORE: “More than 232,000 officers and personnel of Punjab Police will be deployed across the province to ensure security during the first 10 days of Muharram-ul-Haram, with over 28,000 deployed in Lahore alone. Additionally, more than 91,000 community volunteers will assist with the security of Majalis and mourning processions.”

This was revealed by Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan during a high-level meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, to review and finalise security arrangements for Muharram.

According to the Punjab Police, over 38,000 Majalis and more than 9,200 mourning processions are scheduled across the province during the first 10 days of Muharram. The IG Punjab emphasized that the current regional situation makes this year's security responsibilities particularly sensitive and challenging.

“Anti-state elements may attempt to disrupt national security and peace through terrorism or sectarian violence,” Dr Usman Anwar warned, directing all officers to implement security SOPs strictly and to neutralize any attempt to disturb law and order.

He urged district police to proactively resolve any sectarian flashpoints through consultation with stakeholders before Muharram begins.

The IG ordered that all operational, logistical, transport, human rights, anti-riot, and traffic arrangements be completed promptly. He further instructed the RPOs and DPOs to coordinate closely with peace committees, religious scholars from all sects, and organizers of processions and Majalis. Senior officers have been tasked with personally inspecting security arrangements at procession routes and Imambargahs.

In coordination with district administrations, the Punjab Police will also ensure road patchwork, streetlight functionality, and removal of encroachments along procession routes. The police will be supported by the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and other security institutions during this critical period. The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations, AIG Logistics, and DPO Hafizabad, while RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs from other districts joined via video link.

