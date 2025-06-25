AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

Security arrangements for Muharram: ‘232,000 cops to be deployed across Punjab’

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

LAHORE: “More than 232,000 officers and personnel of Punjab Police will be deployed across the province to ensure security during the first 10 days of Muharram-ul-Haram, with over 28,000 deployed in Lahore alone. Additionally, more than 91,000 community volunteers will assist with the security of Majalis and mourning processions.”

This was revealed by Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan during a high-level meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, to review and finalise security arrangements for Muharram.

According to the Punjab Police, over 38,000 Majalis and more than 9,200 mourning processions are scheduled across the province during the first 10 days of Muharram. The IG Punjab emphasized that the current regional situation makes this year's security responsibilities particularly sensitive and challenging.

“Anti-state elements may attempt to disrupt national security and peace through terrorism or sectarian violence,” Dr Usman Anwar warned, directing all officers to implement security SOPs strictly and to neutralize any attempt to disturb law and order.

He urged district police to proactively resolve any sectarian flashpoints through consultation with stakeholders before Muharram begins.

The IG ordered that all operational, logistical, transport, human rights, anti-riot, and traffic arrangements be completed promptly. He further instructed the RPOs and DPOs to coordinate closely with peace committees, religious scholars from all sects, and organizers of processions and Majalis. Senior officers have been tasked with personally inspecting security arrangements at procession routes and Imambargahs.

In coordination with district administrations, the Punjab Police will also ensure road patchwork, streetlight functionality, and removal of encroachments along procession routes. The police will be supported by the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and other security institutions during this critical period. The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations, AIG Logistics, and DPO Hafizabad, while RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs from other districts joined via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Punjab police security arrangements Muharram Muharram ul Haram

Comments

200 characters

Security arrangements for Muharram: ‘232,000 cops to be deployed across Punjab’

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

FBR redrafts Sec 37A: Amended Finance Bill sets conditions for tax fraud arrests

Rs715.45bn approved for energy sector

PIACL sell-off: Parties’ disqualification purely procedural: PC

MYT mechanism: Nepra lowers average tariff to Rs34 for Discos

Forced load-shedding: Nepra issues show-cause notice to KE

May FCA: Positive adjustment of Re0.1 per unit sought

Commercial vehicles’ import: PM’s rep talks to APCDIA team

SC determines right meaning of FMCG products

Read more stories