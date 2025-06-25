AIRLINK 142.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.57%)
Trump says Iranian nuclear program been put back decades

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 01:59pm
THE HAGUE: Iran’s nuclear program has been put back decades, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday ahead of meeting other world leaders at a NATO Summit in the Hague, adding that he believed “total obliteration” was achieved.

“This was a devastating attack,” Trump told reporters.

Iran hangs three men for spying for Israel

A preliminary US intelligence assessment said that the US airstrikes did not destroy Iran’s nuclear capability and only set it back by a few months.

Asked about the intelligence reports, Trump said “they really don’t know.”

