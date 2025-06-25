AIRLINK 142.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.57%)
Jun 25, 2025
Sports

Cummins says Green ‘long-term option’ as Australia face new-look West Indies

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2025 01:39pm

BRIDGETOWN: Cameron Green is the “long-term option” to bat at number three for Australia, Pat Cummins said, after the captain named his team for Wednesday’s opening Test against the West Indies in Barbados.

Green scored only four runs and faced just five balls in the World Test Championship final defeat against South Africa this month after being elevated to come in at the fall of the first wicket.

But Cummins told reporters in Barbados that Green would retain his place in the batting order, with Josh Inglis at number four while Steve Smith recovers from a finger injury.

Steve Smith in doubt for Australia’s West Indies tour

“We always like to not have too many moving parts,” Cummins said.

“We see (Green at three) as a long-term option. He’s hitting the ball really well.

“He had a Test match where it didn’t go to plan. The message is not to look into that too much.

“We’re really happy with where his game is placed and I dare say he’ll get a decent run at number three.”

The recalled 19-year-old Sam Konstas will open alongside Usman Khawaja, after it was previously announced that Marnus Labuschagne had been dropped.

“Sammy is obviously an opener and the available spot for Josh this week is at number four,” added Cummins.

Australia have retained the same bowling attack that played in the defeat to South Africa, with just one specialist spinner in Nathan Lyon.

“We don’t really know what to expect but it feels like the three quicks are better suited for this wicket,” fast bowler Cummins said.

“I think it’ll be a pretty good wicket with maybe a little bit of spin later on in the game, (but) honestly, I’ve got no idea.”

New captain

A new-look West Indies will also line up with three quick bowlers in Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales.

Roston Chase, who has replaced Kraigg Brathwaite as captain and will be playing his first Test in more than two years, has two spinners at his disposal.

Chase said he hoped the visitors were “still hurting” from Shamar Joseph’s seven-wicket haul in their shock win at Brisbane’s Gabba in January 2024.

“I hope there are some scars,” Chase told reporters.

New red-ball coach Darren Sammy completely overhauled the playing squad.

The West Indies team contains just four players from the eight-run win at the Gabba and just three survivors from their last Test, against Pakistan in January.

Explosive Twenty20 batsman Brandon King will make his Test debut and white-ball captain Shai Hope returns to the longest format for the first time since 2021.

Opening batsman John Campbell is back after three years in the Test wilderness.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase (capt), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pat Cummins Cameron Green Barbados Alzarri Joseph australia vs west indies test

