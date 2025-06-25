AIRLINK 142.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.57%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
CNERGY 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
CPHL 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.52%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
FLYNG 54.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.17%)
HUBC 138.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
MLCF 84.99 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
OGDC 218.97 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.44%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 40.07 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.52%)
POWER 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
PPL 168.01 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.46%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.93%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.66%)
SEARL 86.29 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
SYM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.28%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
TRG 54.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.74%)
YOUW 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 70.4 (0.56%)
BR30 37,954 Increased By 133.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 122,765 Increased By 518.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,393 Increased By 108.9 (0.29%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Not Test class’: Pundits tear into India after England chase 371

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2025 01:16pm

NEW DELHI: Former players, including Sunil Gavaskar, tore into India Wednesday, blaming lower-order batting failures, poor bowling and sloppy fielding for the chastening first Test defeat at Headingley.

A young India team, under new captain Shubman Gill and without the retired Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, went down by five wickets as England comfortably chased what should have been a daunting 371 to win on Tuesday’s final day.

Five India batsmen, including Gill, scored hundreds, but two collapses – from 430-3 to 471 all out in the first innings and 333-4 to 364 in the second – kept England in the game.

India put down several catches, with Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping Ben Duckett on 97 on the final day – and the opener went on to score 149 to set up victory.

“Full credit to England. Despite India having five centurions, they seemed to have that confidence,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.

“That is what made them take the final wickets. So that is where India also missed out because those extra runs could have made the difference,” added the former captain.

“As far as the fielding was concerned, it’s just not the catches, but the outfielding was pretty ordinary. Not Test class.

“Hopefully, lessons have been learned.”

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took 5-83 in the first innings, but was blunted by England during the winning chase and went wicketless.

Veteran left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was expected to be a force on a wearing fifth-day wicket, but he took just 1-104 as Duckett mercilessly reverse swept him for a series of boundaries, including one majestic six over deep cover.

India not altering plans to rest Bumrah despite loss to England

“I’m going to be critical of Jadeja because this is a final-day pitch,” former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said.

“There was rough for him to play with, and in the end, I know there were a couple of chances there, but we have to expect more from Jadeja.”

India head coach Gautam Gambhir defended his lower-order batsmen.

“I think they were more disappointed than anyone, because they knew we had the opportunity,” said Gambhir.

“Hopefully they’ll learn, and hopefully we’ll get better performances from our tail.”

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah Headingley Sanjay Manjrekar INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

‘Not Test class’: Pundits tear into India after England chase 371

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports

PM pledges tax cuts on farm inputs, boost to agritech

Barrick, Komatsu ink $440mn deal for Pakistan’s Reko Diq mines

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, intelligence report says

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Read more stories