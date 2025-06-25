AIRLINK 143.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.52%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 54.39 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
HUBC 138.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.24%)
KEL 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
MLCF 84.64 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.81%)
OGDC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.65%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIBTL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PPL 166.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PRL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.68%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.87%)
SEARL 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
SSGC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
SYM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.87%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,524 Increased By 50.8 (0.41%)
BR30 37,769 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 122,808 Increased By 561.4 (0.46%)
KSE30 37,450 Increased By 166.3 (0.45%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India not altering plans to rest Bumrah despite loss to England

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:04am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India will continue to prioritise Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness and stick to their plan of playing the pace spearhead in only three out of the five Tests against England despite losing the opener by five wickets on Tuesday, head coach Gautam Gambhir said.

Bumrah, who declined the Test captaincy in order to manage his workload after four months out with a back issue, was India’s top bowler with 5-83 in the first innings of the Headingley thriller but went wicketless in the second.

The 31-year-old’s expected absence in two of the remaining four Tests could see India field an inexperienced attack against the hosts’ aggressive batters but Gambhir remained focused on the longer-term picture.

“For us to manage Bumrah’s workload is more important,” he told reporters.

“There’s a lot of cricket going forward and we know what he brings to the table. “Before he came on this tour it was already decided that he’s going to play three Tests, but let’s see how his body turns up. We haven’t decided which other Tests he’s going to play.”

Brilliant Duckett ton steers England to exhilarating India win

Seamer Prasidh Krishna took five wickets in the match and leaked runs, while bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur bagged two wickets while contributing only five runs with the bat, but Gambhir backed the under-fire duo.

“Prasidh bowled really well,” Gambhir said.

“He got us crucial wickets. We picked him because we thought he’s got something different. He’s got bounce, and in the first innings, he used that really well, even in the second innings. He’ll keep getting better with experience.

“Shardul was used a little less, but the reason was that Ravindra Jadeja bowled really well, so we thought he’ll give us control. Shardul got us two important wickets. I’m not going to say this guy didn’t bowl well or that guy bowled well.

“We’ve just got to be more consistent and these boys will learn.” The second Test will begin in Birmingham on July 2.

Jasprit Bumrah Shardul Thakur Headingley Gautam Gambhir INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST Prasidh Krishna

Comments

200 characters

India not altering plans to rest Bumrah despite loss to England

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, intelligence report says

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Mamdani on verge of winning New York City’s Democratic mayoral contest after Cuomo concedes

Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says

Oil prices rise as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire

Mari Energies reappoints Lt-Gen Anwar Ali (retd) as chairman

Read more stories