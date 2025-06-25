AIRLINK 143.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.25%)
BOP 10.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.52%)
FCCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.55%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 54.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
HUBC 138.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.07%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
OGDC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.65%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.92%)
PIAHCLA 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
PRL 34.08 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.65%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.87%)
SEARL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
SYM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,525 Increased By 51.6 (0.41%)
BR30 37,790 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 122,804 Increased By 557.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 37,452 Increased By 168.6 (0.45%)
Jun 25, 2025
Some Japan buyers agree to pay Q3 aluminium premium of $108/T

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:14am

TOKYO: Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay global producers a premium of $108 per metric ton over the benchmark price for shipments from July to September, down 41% from this quarter, four sources directly involved in the talks said.

The figure is down from the $182 per ton paid in April to June and marks a second consecutive quarterly decline.

But it is below initial offers of $122 to $145 per ton made by global producers.

Aluminium hits three-month highs after US airstrikes on Iran

Japan is a major Asian importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

aluminium London Metal Exchange

