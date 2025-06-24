AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-24

Aluminium hits three-month highs after US airstrikes on Iran

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

LONDON: Aluminium prices jumped to three-month highs on Monday as US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities raised the prospect of higher energy prices and disruptions to shipments of the metal from the Middle East.

Energy can amount to 40%-45% of aluminium smelting costs in some regions.

Investor fears of an escalation in the Middle East conflict and disruption to oil and gas supplies escalated as President Donald Trump said the US could attack other targets unless a peace deal can be agreed with Israel.

Benchmark aluminium had gained 1.6% at $2,589 a metric ton by 1606 GMT after touching its highest since March 21 at $2,654.50.

“Middle East countries produce almost 9% of the world’s aluminum,” said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at broker Marex. “If the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, that could affect shipments.”

Global supplies will be further disrupted if Iran shuts the Strait of Hormuz, analysts say, because Middle East production relies on imports of aluminium raw materials bauxite and alumina.

Elsewhere, the LME market focused on large holdings of cash copper contracts and warrants - title documents conferring ownership - and premiums for near-term copper contracts.

LME data shows that one company holds a dominant position of more than 90% <0#LME-WHC> in copper warrants and cash contracts.

The premium or backwardation for the cash copper contract over the three-month forward soared to $340 a ton on Monday, the highest since October 2022. The premium stood at only $3 a month ago.

Part of the problem is the slide in copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses . Much of the copper stored on the LME has been shipped to the US, where prices soared after President Trump ordered an investigation into possible tariffs on copper imports.

The London exchange responded on Friday by imposing restrictions on holders of large positions in near-term contracts.

Three-month copper was up 0.3% at $9,658 a ton, lead rose 0.6% to $2,004, tin firmed 0.1% to $32,710 and nickel retreated 1.2% to $14,825.

Zinc, production of which requires large amounts of energy, climbed 2.1% at $2,685 a ton.

aluminium aluminium price Aluminium rates

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium hits three-month highs after US airstrikes on Iran

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories