World

Ukrainian drone triggers fire in apartment building west of Moscow, official says

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 08:17am

A Ukrainian drone struck a multi-storey apartment building outside Moscow early on Tuesday, triggering a fire and injuring two people, TASS news agency quoted a local official as saying.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said the drone started a fire on the 17th floor of the building in the town of Krasnogorsk, west of the capital.

The injured people were receiving treatment at a hospital.

Vorobyov said two other drones were shot down west of Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier that Russian air defences had intercepted two Ukrainian drones heading for the city overnight.

Sobyanin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said specialists were examining the debris of at least one drone downed after midnight.

The mayor said a third drone targeting the capital had been repelled earlier in the evening.

Russia’s defence ministry reported that air defence units had destroyed nine drones in a 90-minute period before midnight, including nine over the border regions of Kursk and Bryansk.

Ukraine has launched drone attacks on a wide range of targets in recent months, some a long distance from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine drones attack on Moscow forces airport closure, Russia says

In one attack this month, dubbed “Operation Spider’s Web,” Ukrainian drones targeted long-range military aircraft at a number of Russian bases.

In recent months, Russia has stepped up mass drone attacks against Ukrainian cities. Waves of Russian drones and missiles swarming in and around Kyiv killed 10 people overnight on Sunday.

