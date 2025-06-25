AIRLINK 143.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.28%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.52%)
FCCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.55%)
FFL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 54.47 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
HUBC 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.24%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
MLCF 84.64 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.81%)
OGDC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.65%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 39.97 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIBTL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PPL 166.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.17%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.5%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.91%)
SEARL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.44%)
SSGC 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
SYM 14.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.78%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,525 Increased By 51.6 (0.41%)
BR30 37,790 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 122,775 Increased By 528.5 (0.43%)
KSE30 37,447 Increased By 163.2 (0.44%)
Markets

China’s yuan hovers near one-month high on Mideast ceasefire optimism

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:08am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan edged higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, nearing its strongest level in a month, as a truce between Israel and Iran continued to lift market sentiment.

The ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump between Iran and Israel appeared to be holding, with both sides claiming victory on Tuesday after 12 days of war.

By 0331 GMT, the yuan held its ground at 7.1684 to the dollar, hovering near the strongest level since May 26. The offshore yuan was little changed and traded at 7.1661 yuan per dollar in Asian trade.

The yuan has strengthened 0.4% against the dollar so far this month, and is up 1.8% this year against a broadly weaker greenback.

Prior to the market open, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1668 per dollar, 41 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate and near its strongest level since November 2024.

The yuan is allowed to trade within a 2% band on either side of the official midpoint each day. Based on Wednesday’s fixing, it can weaken as far as 7.3101 per dollar.

“The midpoint seems to be guiding spot rates toward appreciation,” said a trader at a Chinese bank, add that there was also significant buying interest below the current spot level, so the currency may not drop much.

Yuan slips to 3-week low on Iran tensions, HK dollar hits weaker end of band

Elsewhere, the Hong Kong dollar slipped to 7.85 per US dollar on Wednesday, hitting the weaker end of its trading band for a fourth consecutive session. Investors are watching closely if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will drain liquidity from the banking system to support the currency.

The dollar’s six-currency index struggled to regain lost ground as investors clung to optimism over a fragile truce in the Middle East.

