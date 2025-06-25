AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Markets

Indian equity benchmarks to open higher tracking positive global cues

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 08:18am

India’s benchmark indexes are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from global equities on improved sentiment as tensions in the Middle East eased following a shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,182 points, as of 7:50 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above the previous close of 25,044.35 points.

The MSCI World index hit a peak, and Asian and emerging market stocks climbed to their highest levels since early 2022 on ceasefire optimism.

Back home, benchmark Nifty and Sensex inched closer to their nine-month highs intraday on Tuesday, but succumbed to profit booking after news of the initial ceasefire violation.

Indian shares set to open higher on ceasefire optimism, weaker oil prices

However, Iran and Israel signalled that the air war between them had ended, at least for now, after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly scolded them for violating a ceasefire he announced.

The tensions in the Middle East have pushed oil prices higher, which does not bode well for India as it relies on imports for most of its energy needs.

Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth 52.66 billion rupees ($612.8 million) on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

The focus will also be on the launch of HDB Financial Services’ $1.5 billion initial public offer, India’s largest so far this year. The non-bank lender raised 33.69 billion rupees ($392 million) from anchor investors on Tuesday.

