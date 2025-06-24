AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Markets

Indian shares set to open higher on ceasefire optimism, weaker oil prices

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 08:06am

India’s equity benchmark indexes are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader Asian markets, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, pushing oil prices lower.

A drop in crude oil prices would be a relief for India, which relies heavily on imports to meet its energy needs, as higher prices can fuel inflation and widen the fiscal deficit.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,236, as of 7:50 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above the previous close of 24,971.9.

Trump announced a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region and briefly pushed oil prices to a five-month high on Monday.

Indian stocks set to slip after US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

Following the ceasefire announcement, oil prices dived to a one-week low, and MSCI Asia ex Japan climbed more than 1.5%.

The benchmark Nifty and Sensex indexes slipped about 0.6% each on Monday, pressured by foreign investor selling amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Despite the market uncertainty, the 50-stock index has gained about 1% in June, poised for a fourth consecutive monthly gain, on central bank’s easing policy measures and strong domestic growth prospects.

Indian stocks

