Punjab Governor acknowledges army’s role for peace, economic stability

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, has said that the Pakistan Army has played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and ensuring economic stability in the country.

He emphasized that all political parties must contribute in a responsible way to Pakistan’s development and political stability.

While addressing a delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) office-bearers and ticket holders from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the governor praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto calling him the only leader who has consistently and courageously challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on global platforms. "The PPP is the only party whose leadership, under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has diplomatically defended Pakistan’s interests on the international forum," he said. He urged the PPP workers and senior leaders to resolve internal differences and stay united in their mission to serve the people. He expressed confidence in the party’s future, stating, “The day is not far when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the Prime Minister of Pakistan with the mandate of the people.

He said that Pakistan People's Party is ally of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but PPP remains an ideological party with a legacy of unparalleled sacrifices for the country. He assured the party workers of his unwavering support, stating, “No worker should feel alone. If anyone is wronged or targeted, I will personally stand by him.” he asserted.

