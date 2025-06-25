AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

Punjab Governor acknowledges army’s role for peace, economic stability

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, has said that the Pakistan Army has played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and ensuring economic stability in the country.

He emphasized that all political parties must contribute in a responsible way to Pakistan’s development and political stability.

While addressing a delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) office-bearers and ticket holders from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the governor praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto calling him the only leader who has consistently and courageously challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on global platforms. "The PPP is the only party whose leadership, under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has diplomatically defended Pakistan’s interests on the international forum," he said. He urged the PPP workers and senior leaders to resolve internal differences and stay united in their mission to serve the people. He expressed confidence in the party’s future, stating, “The day is not far when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the Prime Minister of Pakistan with the mandate of the people.

He said that Pakistan People's Party is ally of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but PPP remains an ideological party with a legacy of unparalleled sacrifices for the country. He assured the party workers of his unwavering support, stating, “No worker should feel alone. If anyone is wronged or targeted, I will personally stand by him.” he asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Army Punjab Governor economic stability Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Indo Pak tensions peace in Pakistan

