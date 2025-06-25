‘Inspection regime software’: PITB, PR hold online meeting to initiate development

LAHORE In a move towards digital transformation, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) conducted an online meeting on Tuesday with the Pakistan Railways (PR) to formally initiate the development of the “inspection regime software.”

The session was chaired by Pakistan Railways Secretary Syed Mazhar Ali Shah and attended by senior officials from both organisations. The PITB representatives included Additional Director General (ADG) Syed Qasim Ifzal and Joint Director (JD) Arsalan Manzoor, alongside Pakistan Railways’ Chief Officers. The meeting outlined the strategic roadmap for launching the inspection regime software, a core component of Pakistan Railways’ digital modernisation agenda.

The software will be designed to enhance inspection protocols, ensure data-driven oversight, and improve the overall operational efficiency of Pakistan Railways. Both institutions reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deploying innovative, citizen-centric, and sustainable digital solutions to uplift public service delivery. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The digitisation of inspection regimes will enable Pakistan Railways to move toward more transparent, accountable, and efficient operations.”

The initiative underscored the importance of inter-institutional collaboration in driving forward Pakistan’s digital governance goals, with PITB continuing to lead the charge in public sector IT enablement.

