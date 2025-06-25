AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Jun 25, 2025

PM, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC projects

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), describing it as a flagship project of the longstanding strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, the prime minister reiterated support for the timely implementation of key infrastructure schemes, including the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway upgrade, the Karakoram Highway expansion, and the development of Gwadar Port.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, talks also touched on broader cooperation in agriculture, industry, and information technology.

6th China-S Asia Cooperation Forum held in Kunming: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to high-quality development of CPEC

PM Sharif conveyed greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and expressed hopes for the successful convening of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which Pakistan is expected to attend later this year.

Consultations are currently under way regarding the prime minister’s planned visit to China, likely to take place in late August.

The prime minister thanked Beijing for its continued financial and economic support, which he said had contributed significantly to stabilising Pakistan’s economy and improving its macroeconomic indicators.

Regional security was also discussed, particularly recent developments in the Iran-Israel conflict. Ambassador Jiang praised Pakistan’s role in promoting dialogue and diplomacy in international forums, including the UN Security Council.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination ahead of the SCO summit, reaffirming their shared commitment to peace, development and regional connectivity.

