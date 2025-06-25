AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Pakistan

PIA resumes flight operations to Gulf region

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its flight operations to the Gulf region following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. According to the details, the Gulf operations of the national carrier were severely impacted on Monday evening due to the war-like situation after Iran’s missile attack on an American air base in Qatar, forcing the airline to temporarily suspend services to the region, especially after airspace restrictions imposed by Qatar, UAE, and others.

PIA spokesman informed that the flight PK-245 from Islamabad to Dammam departed at 12:30 PM, running 15 hours behind schedule. The Karachi to Medina flight PK-743, which was diverted yesterday due to closed airspace, finally departed at 1:00 PM after a 14.5-hour delay.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

