Advisory issued for rains, thunderstorms

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Tuesday, in an advisory has warned of potential thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds across various parts of the country from June 25 to July 1.

According to the alert issued by NDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), major cities and regions including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Peshawar, Swat, Gilgit, Skardu, and Hunza are likely to experience adverse weather conditions in the coming days.

These alerts indicate the likelihood of thunderstorms, windstorms, and flash floods in different parts of the country, posing potential threats to public safety, infrastructure, and transportation systems.

Isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, and windstorms are expected in Islamabad and most parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and adjoining areas. These conditions may lead to uprooting of weak trees, temporary power outages, and damage to vulnerable structures, rooftops, vehicles, and electric lines. Citizens are advised to avoid standing near trees, signboards, or weak structures and to park vehicles in covered, secure locations.

The NEOC also highlights the risk of flash flooding in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, the Potohar region, and Islamabad, where scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, with chances of very heavy downpours at isolated places, is forecasted. This may cause flash floods in local streams and nullahs, disrupt road access in hilly areas, and lead to landslides. The risk to property, infrastructure, and public safety in flood-prone and low-lying areas is significant. Residents in vulnerable locations are urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure household belongings and livestock.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, isolated thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Waziristan, and nearby areas. Strong winds and thunderstorms may affect power supply, cause structural damage, and reduce visibility on roads due to dust and rain.

