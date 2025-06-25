AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

KMC unveils surplus budget

NNI Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented the budget for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the City Council.

The total revenue for KMC’s 2025-26 budget stands at Rs. 55,283.606 million, while total expenditures are Rs. 55,137.334 million, resulting in a surplus of Rs. 146.272 million.

The KMC Budget shows revenue breakdown as current receipts Rs. 44,149.843 million, capital receipts Rs. 2,133.763 million, district ADP (Annual Development Program) funds Rs. 9,000 million and expenditure breakdown as establishment costs Rs. 31,591.494 million, contingent expenses Rs. 3,048.015 million, repair & maintenance Rs. 414.610 million, development projects/ works Rs. 3,013.200 million, development works (CLICK) Rs. 7,434.000 million and District ADP expenditure Rs. 9,000.000 million.

Key allocations in the budget include pension fund, miscellaneous expenses & bailout package Rs. 13,410.000 million, medical & health services Rs.7,298.559 million, municipal services Rs.5,304.944 million, engineering department Rs. 4,375.192 million, revenue departments (Land Enforcement, Estate, Katchi Abadi, PD Orangi, Charged Parking) Rs. 2,101.327 million, parks & horticulture Rs. 1,773.377 million, cultural, sports & recreation Rs. 1,284.042 million, finance & accounts (MUCT) Rs. 602.243 million, law department Rs.254.645 million, CLICK (World Bank Funded Project) Rs.7,434.000 million, enterprise & investment promotion Rs. 135.729 million, information technology Rs. 98.507 million, project director terminals Rs. 56.225 million, and district ADP Rs. 9,000 million.

