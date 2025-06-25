Vanishing wings: the neglected guardians of Pakistan’s food security

In an age where artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technology are rapidly reshaping the agricultural landscape, Pakistan faces the risk of quietly losing one of its most valuable assets in the fight for food security: the Aerial Wing of the Department of Plant Protection.

Once a symbol of innovation and national preparedness, this fleet of aircraft—designed for pest control especially desert locust and crop protection—is now languishing in neglect, its future uncertain.

The Aerial Wing has a proud legacy that dates back to the early 1950s when the government deployed Piper Cub aircraft to monitor and combat locust swarms in the desert regions. Over time, its role expanded. In the mid-1960s, the government added 20 De Havilland Beaver aircrafts to the fleet.

By the 1970s, additional Fletcher and Cessna aircrafts brought further capability and reach. These aircraft weren’t just used for agricultural pest control on paddy, cotton, sugarcane, apple and dates orchards, including desert locust—they were employed in forest regeneration through aerial seeding, hygienic spraying in urban areas, artificial rainmaking in coordination with the Meteorological Department and Pakistan Army, and even uranium exploration with the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

The Aerial Wing didn’t stop at Pakistan’s borders. In 1988, three aircrafts were sent to Kuwait on request of the Kuwaiti government to help combat locust infestations. That operation earned the Pakistani government over $50,000.

Two additional missions were conducted in Oman between 1989 and 1991. These international operations demonstrated Pakistan’s capacity not only to manage its own agricultural emergencies but to assist other nations in times of need. Above were few precedents to refer its post glorified operations in the Middle East.

Despite its long record of success and innovation, this fleet today is hanging by a thread. Only four Beavers, seven Fletchers, and eight Cessna aircrafts remain, many grounded, others at risk of being lost forever.

Two operational Beavers viz. AVJ and AMA currently parked at Walton Hangar in Lahore face an immediate threat. With the hangar’s closure underway, the aircraft may be disassembled and removed on trucks—an action that could render them permanently inoperable due to the department’s limited mechanical and technical capacity augmented by disinterest by the heads. This is more than just administrative oversight—it is the slow erosion of a national resource that cannot be easily replaced.

The irony is stark. During the most recent desert locust emergency in 2020–22, the government invested Rs. 185 million in spare parts and equipment, which now sit unopened and unused.

The problem isn’t a lack of investment—it’s a lack of vision, leadership and urgency. There is no shortage of experienced retired aviation professionals willing to serve. What is missing is the initiative to harness their experience before the country finds itself scrambling during the next sudden desert locust crisis.

Globally, agriculture is moving toward precision farming, powered by AI, drones, and satellite data. These tools allow early detection of pests, weather-based forecasting of outbreaks, and precision spraying that minimizes pesticide use while maximizing efficiency.

Pakistan’s existing aircraft—particularly the Beaver fleet—may be retrofitted with modern spraying systems and AI-supported technology. Doing so would not only preserve their relevance but also place Pakistan on par with leading nations in agricultural defense and food security.

There is also an opportunity to reclaim the Aerial Wing’s role in international cooperation. The Middle East and parts of Africa are again vulnerable to locust invasions, especially with forecasts of higher-than-average rains creating ideal breeding conditions. Offering aerial support missions abroad can earn revenue, boost Pakistan’s international standing, and reaffirm the value of this fleet as a strategic and humanitarian tool.

But time is running out. If decisive action is not taken immediately — particularly the relocation of aircrafts from the soon-to-be-demolished Walton Hangar — Pakistan risks losing not just machines but an entire era of national preparedness. This is more than just a story of fading aircrafts; it’s a warning about what happens when institutions with proven value are left to decline.

Reviving the Aerial Wing is not a matter of nostalgia — it’s a matter of necessity. In a world increasingly prone to climate shocks, pest outbreaks and food insecurity, Pakistan cannot afford to let this asset fall silent. The departmental aircrafts though old (is gold) can still fly. The question is: will we let them?

