World Print 2025-06-25

US says Turkmenistan opens border to Americans fleeing Iran

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

WASHINGTON: Turkmenistan has opened its border to US citizens seeking to flee Iran due to bombing by Israel, a US official said Tuesday.

“We’re communicating to all of the US citizens... in Iran looking to go to Turkmenistan that that border is open,” the State Department official said on customary condition of anonymity.

Most US citizens in Iran are dual nationals and hundreds have left since Israel launched its military campaign on June 13, the official said.

With flights unavailable, the vast majority have gone through Azerbaijan, with some also going through Armenia, the official said.

Washington has organized evacuation flights for its citizens in Israel, but the official said that the government had limited capacity in Iran due to the lack of diplomatic relations. Turkmenistan, one of the world’s most closed and authoritarian countries, shares a 1,148-kilometer (713-mile) border with Iran.

