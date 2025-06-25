AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Markets Print 2025-06-25

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Published 25 Jun, 2025

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 198,704 tonnes of cargo comprising 138,210 tonnes of import cargo and 60,494 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 138,210 comprised of 53,087 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,213 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,483 tonnes of Dap, 4,077 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 62,350 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 60,494 comprised of 45,107 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 355 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,764 tonnes of Cement & 13,268 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 11 ships namely, Fsl Kelang, Fareast Harmony, Ncc Sama, X-Press Phonix, Bozburn-M, Xin Fu Zhou, Msc Falcon III, Aquavuta Trust, Kaida Hong Zhou, Bao Glory & Lucky Hong berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Shanghai Highway, Cma Cgm Dalila, Valence & Msc Falcon III sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, EF Olivia, MSC Mediterranean and PVT Saturn are left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Tanja, Siya Ram and Ds Cougar are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 267,983 tonnes, comprising 181,313 tonnes imports cargo and 86,670 export cargo carried in 6,847 Containers (2,234 TEUs Imports &4,613 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are thirteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Bow Panther, Weco Malou, Epic Santosa, Pan Rapido and Valence & two more ships, MSC Falcon-III and FSL Kelang carrying Palm oil, LPG, Pet Coke and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, EVTL, PIBT and QICT respectively on Tuesday 24th June, while another containers ship ‘Hansa Africa’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 25th June, 2025.

