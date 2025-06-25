EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 19.93 million metric tons by June 22, compared to 19.76 million the previous week, and down 35% on a year earlier, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter with 5.43 million tons exported so far, followed by Germany with 2.61 million tons, Lithuania with 2.58 million tons, Latvia with 2.26 million tons, and Bulgaria with 2.16 million tons.

However, the Commission said grain export data for France has not been complete since the beginning of the calendar year 2024, while export data for Bulgaria and Ireland were incomplete since the start of the marketing year 2023/24.

Competition from Black Sea supplies and a poor harvest in France have curbed EU exports this season, though the trend has been amplified by missing data.