AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-25

EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 19.93 million metric tons by June 22, compared to 19.76 million the previous week, and down 35% on a year earlier, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter with 5.43 million tons exported so far, followed by Germany with 2.61 million tons, Lithuania with 2.58 million tons, Latvia with 2.26 million tons, and Bulgaria with 2.16 million tons.

However, the Commission said grain export data for France has not been complete since the beginning of the calendar year 2024, while export data for Bulgaria and Ireland were incomplete since the start of the marketing year 2023/24.

Competition from Black Sea supplies and a poor harvest in France have curbed EU exports this season, though the trend has been amplified by missing data.

Wheat wheat crop wheat price

Comments

200 characters

EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

FBR redrafts Sec 37A: Amended Finance Bill sets conditions for tax fraud arrests

Rs715.45bn approved for energy sector

PIACL sell-off: Parties’ disqualification purely procedural: PC

MYT mechanism: Nepra lowers average tariff to Rs34 for Discos

Forced load-shedding: Nepra issues show-cause notice to KE

May FCA: Positive adjustment of Re0.1 per unit sought

Commercial vehicles’ import: PM’s rep talks to APCDIA team

SC determines right meaning of FMCG products

Read more stories