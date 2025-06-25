AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Markets Print 2025-06-25

ME bourses advance on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and shrugged off what he said were violations by both sides just hours later.

The 12-day conflict saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 2.4%, boosted by a 2.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 3.2% increase in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank .

Among other gainers, recently-listed Flynas jumped 6.6% to 79.20 riyals.

The Gulf markets continued to recover today with strong gains, boosted by news of the ceasefire, which improved market sentiment and helped investors regain their risk appetite, said Osama Al Saifi, Managing Director for MENA at Traze.

On the other hand, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco declined 1.6%, while fertilizers firm SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company retreated 4.6%.

