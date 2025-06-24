AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Business & Finance

FBR extends deadline for electronic integration of sales tax system by one month

Sohail Sarfraz Published June 24, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has further extended the deadline up to July 1, 2025 for corporate registered persons and August 1, 2025 for non-corporate registered persons for sales tax integration with the board’s computerised system.

In this regard, the FBR issued instructions to the field formations on Tuesday pertaining to the electronic integration of taxpayers- extension regarding.

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

According to the FBR’s instructions, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the FBR further extended the date of integration with the board’s computerised system through license integrator or PRAL as required under Rule 150Q of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, FBR added.

For corporate registered persons, the date of registration/integration extended to July 1, 2025 and non-corporate registered persons, the new date is August 1, 2025.

FBR Sales Tax sales tax integration electronic integration of sales tax

