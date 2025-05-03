Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline by one month for all sales tax corporate taxpayers/companies and non-corporate registered persons to electronically integrate their hardware/software with customs computerized system to generate and transmit electronic invoices.

The FBR Friday Issued instructions to Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) on electronic integration of taxpayers.

In exercise of powers conferred under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the FBR has extended the date of integration with the Board’s computerized system through license integrator or PRAL as required under Rule 150Q of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 as per following: Corporate registered persons (June 1, 2025 date of integration) and non-corporate registered persons (July 1, 2025 date of integration).

Earlier, the FBR had given deadline of May 1, 2025 to the corporate taxpayers and non-corporate registered persons were given deadline of June 1, 2025 for integration purposes.

