US Fed chair to signal no rush for rate cuts despite Trump pressure

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2025 05:46pm

WASHINGTON: US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will tell Congress Tuesday that the central bank can afford to wait for the impact of tariffs before deciding on further interest rate cuts – despite President Donald Trump’s calls to do so.

The Fed has a duty to prevent a one-time spike in prices from becoming an “ongoing inflation problem,” Powell said in prepared remarks to the House Committee on Financial Services.

“For the time being, we are well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance,” he added.

Powell’s reiteration that the Fed can wait to lower rates comes after two Fed officials recently expressed openness to cuts as early as in July.

Fed’s Bowman open to cutting rates at July policy meeting

The Fed has held the benchmark lending rate steady this year after its last cut in December, bringing the level to a range between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent.

After unveiling the Fed’s latest announcement to keep rates unchanged for a fourth straight policy meeting last week, Powell told reporters that the bank would make smarter decisions if it waited to understand how Trump’s tariffs impact the economy.

But hours before Powell’s testimony Tuesday, Trump again urged the Fed chair to slash rates, saying these should be “at least two to three points lower” given that inflation data remains benign.

“I hope Congress really works this very dumb, hardheaded person, over,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

On Tuesday, Powell is expected to maintain that it remains unclear how concerns over US trade policies could affect future spending and investment.

“Increases in tariffs this year are likely to push up prices and weigh on economic activity,” he said in the prepared remarks.

For now, Powell added: “Despite elevated uncertainty, the economy is in a solid position.”

