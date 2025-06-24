AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2025 05:24pm

TEHRAN: Iran said on Tuesday that at least 610 civilians had been killed and more than 4,700 wounded in the Islamic republic since the start of the war with Israel on June 13.

“They are all civilians,” health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said, announcing the increase from the previously reported toll of more than 400 dead and 3,056 wounded.

“Over the past 12 days, hospitals… have been confronted with extremely harrowing scenes,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to Trump’s proposal for ceasefire with Iran

Those killed in the Israeli strikes included 13 children, the youngest of whom was two months old, the ministry said, as well as five doctors and rescue workers.

The ministry also said seven hospitals and nine ambulances had been damaged in the Israeli attacks.

Iran Iran Israel war Iran Israel conflict Israel Iran war US strikes in Iran Iran israel ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Lahore High Court rejects Imran Khan’s 8 bail petitions in May 9 cases

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire in force

National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,800 in Pakistan

PIA resumes flight operations to Gulf countries following Iran-Israel ceasefire

Pakistan, China discuss Iran-Israel conflict

Read more stories