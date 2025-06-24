AIRLINK 142.37 Increased By ▲ 11.10 (8.46%)
Sports

Australia’s Khawaja ready to be a mentor for teenager Konstas

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 12:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Experienced Australia batter Usman Khawaja said he is ready to guide 19-year-old Sam Konstas through his journey as a test opener as the pair prepare to walk out onto the pitch together for the first match against West Indies in Bridgetown.

Konstas has been drafted in to replace Marnus Labuschagne, who opened in the World Test Championship final alongside Khawaja but failed to impress as Australia lost to South Africa by five wickets.

“It’s an added role. To help Sammy along through his journey, trying to impart as much knowledge as I can. I won’t be around forever,” Khawaja told reporters ahead of the match beginning on Wednesday.

“But it’s very important that I can do whatever I can, obviously first and foremost, have a solid partnership between us but then a bit of stability at the top, but also guide him through this journey.

“He’s still very young, he’s a 19-year-old boy, and it’s quite exciting. There’s obviously this series and then a big Ashes coming up.”

While Konstas will be eager to prove himself, the three-test series will also give Khawaja another opportunity to quash any doubts about his ability to handle seam bowling.

The 38-year-old struggled against South Africa, departing for a duck in the first innings and scoring just six runs in his second, losing his wicket on both occasions to fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Rahul digs in as India build lead over England

“I can’t understand how I can (have a problem against seam bowling) if I can score so many runs in Shield cricket or be the highest run-scorer for Australia in the WTC cycle,” Khawaja said.

“I open the batting for Australia. So I get out to seam more than I get out to anyone else … I understand I’m 38-years-old. People will be looking for an excuse.”

World Test Championship Usman Khawaja World Test Championship final Sam Konstas Kagiso Rabada.

