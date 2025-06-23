Rahul digs in as India build lead over England

LEEDS: Opener KL Rahul’s classy half-century helped India extend their lead over England to 159 runs as they reached lunch at 153-3 on day four of the first test at Headlingley on Monday.

Resuming on 90-2, with a lead of 96, India captain Shubman Gill, who made his highest test score in the first innings, chopped onto his stumps to fall for eight, a second wicket for Brydon Carse.

England continued to create chances. Rahul was dropped by Harry Brook on 58 after reaching his 18th test half century and Rishabh Pant survived a DRS review for lbw.

The pair played cautiously but kept the scoreboard ticking with Rahul unbeaten on 72 at the interval and Pant on 31.