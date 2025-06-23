AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Sports

Rahul digs in as India build lead over England

Reuters Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 05:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LEEDS: Opener KL Rahul’s classy half-century helped India extend their lead over England to 159 runs as they reached lunch at 153-3 on day four of the first test at Headlingley on Monday.

Resuming on 90-2, with a lead of 96, India captain Shubman Gill, who made his highest test score in the first innings, chopped onto his stumps to fall for eight, a second wicket for Brydon Carse.

Pope proves his worth as England number three

England continued to create chances. Rahul was dropped by Harry Brook on 58 after reaching his 18th test half century and Rishabh Pant survived a DRS review for lbw.

The pair played cautiously but kept the scoreboard ticking with Rahul unbeaten on 72 at the interval and Pant on 31.

Rahul digs in as India build lead over England

