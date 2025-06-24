Debate on Punjab budget: Opposition members raise concerns over several critical issues

LAHORE: During a session in the Punjab Assembly, opposition member Nadia Khar raised concerns over several critical issues affecting the province. She highlighted a significant 30% decline in crop yields for farmers, emphasizing the growing challenges faced by the agricultural sector.

Additionally, Khar pointed out that despite Punjab having over 6.2 million women, the provincial budget failed to introduce any specific package aimed at addressing their needs. She also expressed dismay over the rise in harassment cases against women, noting that this increase had occurred under the leadership of the female Chief Minister.

The Punjab Assembly session began two hours and twenty-six minutes late under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. As usual, opposition members entered the house chanting slogans and holding placards, prompting the Speaker to issue a ruling against such protests.

At the outset, the Speaker addressed the assembly regarding the protests, stating that written rulings would also be distributed to the members. He emphasized that he would ensure his decisions were heard clearly. During the proceedings, the Speaker interrupted Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar as he attempted to speak on a point of order, instructing him to first listen to his response regarding a previous point of order.

On this occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan issued a ruling on fundamental rights, asserting that everyone is equal before the law. He stated that religious, political, and moral freedoms are the rights of all citizens, but protests are prohibited during house proceedings. He further clarified that no member may stand and speak without the Speaker’s permission, stressing that all decisions are made in accordance with the law.

“I do not wish to impose my personal will on anyone,” the Speaker said. “The kind of parliamentary tradition you wish to adopt is up to you, but slogan-bearing placards are not allowed in the assembly. Anyone wishing to speak must first seek permission from the Chair. This house will not be used for protests.”

In response, Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bachar stated, “Issuing rulings is the duty of the House custodian. We respect your rulings.”

Meanwhile, the case of Bilal Yamin’s missing watch in the Punjab Assembly continues to be debated even a week later. However, the video recordings have not yet been reviewed to aid in locating the watch.

The Speaker stated that Bilal Yamin had experienced a death in his family and would address the issue upon returning to the session.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, during his budget speech in the assembly, stated that the government provides daily meals to over 400,000 children in South Punjab and has reintegrated 83,000 out-of-school children into the education system.

A university is currently under construction in Layyah, which will soon be completed. He presented records showing that enrollment in Punjab’s schools has increased by 200%. “I wish these reforms had been implemented during Wasim Akram Plus’s tenure,” he added.

Previously, the education budget was Rs32 billion, but this time, Rs100 billion have been allocated for school development. The Higher Education Department’s budget has also been increased, with universities’ funding rising from Rs3 billion in 2024 to RS18 billion.

Schools that were allegedly sold off have now seen enrollment rise from 125,000 to 500,000. A room previously built for Rs500,000 is now being constructed for Rs1.25 million.

The minister highlighted the introduction of technical education at the matriculation level, where 52,000 students are currently enrolled. “I am the education minister, and today my son studies in a government school,” he said.

The opposition never prioritize early childhood education, but the government is launching this programme in every district. During their tenure, there were 1.8 million ghost enrollments, whereas the current government has enrolled 2.7 million verified students in government schools, all linked with NADRA. This year, 10 teachers received training in Scotland, and 100 more will be sent next year.

For the first time in 77 years, the School Meal Programme was initiated, bringing 83,000 children to school. The education budget has been increased from 500 billion to 677 billion rupees in the current budget.

Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth described Punjab’s current budget as a “prosperity budget” stating that preparing a budget is a challenging task for any government, and every administration strives for its effective implementation. “We are fully aware of our responsibilities,” he said.

He praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, asserting that whenever she formulated a plan, it was not merely on paper. To demonstrate the government’s performance, he played a video in the assembly showcasing roads constructed by the Punjab government. He further highlighted that the Punjab government introduced e-tendering for road construction projects. “Five thousand people participated in the tenders, and twelve thousand kilometres of roads were built with complete honesty and transparency,” he said. “Our next plan includes the construction of ring roads and expressways.”

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat, while addressing the assembly, stated that the government has presented a remarkable tax-free budget. Under the Dhee Rani programme, 3,000 daughters were given dignified weddings. He remarked, “They used to talk about the State of Medina, but the foundation of the State of Medina was laid by Maryam Nawaz.” Initiatives such as the Himat Card, ‘Dhee Rani’ programme, and the provision of wheelchairs are examples of this progress.

The government will provide wheelchairs at a cost of Rs40 crore. This year, 5,000 girls will be married under the Dhee Rani programme. Instead of criticism, the opposition should recommend deserving individuals in their constituencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025