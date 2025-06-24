AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-24

NSC takes stock of situation

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: In a bold move, the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence following US air strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, warning of a dangerous escalation in regional tensions.

The NSC, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by senior cabinet members and military leadership including Field Marshal Asim Munir, met to assess the rapidly evolving regional situation in the wake of Israeli aggression and US strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities.

The NSC strongly condemned Israel’s military actions against Iran and regretted that the US strikes had coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Tehran and Washington. “These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The committee reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence under the United Nations Charter and conveyed condolences to the Iranian government and people over the loss of innocent lives. It also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

Expressing grave concern over potential escalation, the NSC condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22.

It said the strikes violated resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), international law, and the UN Charter.

The forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to engage closely with relevant parties and endorsed continued efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

It called on all sides to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy and emphasised adherence to international human rights and humanitarian law.

At the NSC meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir briefed participants on his recent US visit, including his meeting with US President Trump. Sources said PM Sharif praised Field Marshal’s efforts, noting that the engagement highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan UN IAEA NSC National Security Committee cabinet members military leadership Iran Israel war US airstrikes Field Marshal Asim Munir US strikes in Iran

Comments

200 characters

NSC takes stock of situation

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories