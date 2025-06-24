NSC takes stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: In a bold move, the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence following US air strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, warning of a dangerous escalation in regional tensions.

The NSC, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by senior cabinet members and military leadership including Field Marshal Asim Munir, met to assess the rapidly evolving regional situation in the wake of Israeli aggression and US strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities.

The NSC strongly condemned Israel’s military actions against Iran and regretted that the US strikes had coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Tehran and Washington. “These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The committee reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence under the United Nations Charter and conveyed condolences to the Iranian government and people over the loss of innocent lives. It also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

Expressing grave concern over potential escalation, the NSC condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22.

It said the strikes violated resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), international law, and the UN Charter.

The forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to engage closely with relevant parties and endorsed continued efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

It called on all sides to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy and emphasised adherence to international human rights and humanitarian law.

At the NSC meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir briefed participants on his recent US visit, including his meeting with US President Trump. Sources said PM Sharif praised Field Marshal’s efforts, noting that the engagement highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance.

