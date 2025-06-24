Trump says Iran gave US notice before attack on Qatar military base

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran gave the United States notice prior to shooting missiles at its military base in Qatar, which he said made it possible for no lives to be lost.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar, Doha says attack intercepted, no casualties

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same,” Trump added.