World

Vladimir Putin says ‘unprovoked aggression’ on Tehran ‘unjustified’

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2025 03:13pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo Reuters
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday slammed strikes on Tehran as “unprovoked aggression” and said Moscow was trying to help the Iranian people as he hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow.

Putin says Russia has told Israel there’s no evidence Iran wants nuclear weapons, reports

“This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran,” Putin told Araghchi, calling the strikes “unjustified” and adding that Russia was “making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people.”

