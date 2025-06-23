Vladimir Putin says ‘unprovoked aggression’ on Tehran ‘unjustified’

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday slammed strikes on Tehran as “unprovoked aggression” and said Moscow was trying to help the Iranian people as he hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow.

“This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran,” Putin told Araghchi, calling the strikes “unjustified” and adding that Russia was “making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people.”