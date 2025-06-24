AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-24

International Widows Day: Widows collective responsibility of civilized society: CM

Recorder Report Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 06:51am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘International Widows Day’ said that the religion of Islam has persuaded its followers to give due respect to the widows as well as equal rights.

She highlighted, “The widows are a collective responsibility of a civilized society. Women who have become widows during wars in Kashmir, Gaza and Iran are a big question mark on the global conscience.”

She outlined, “The Punjab government is not only providing sympathy to the widows but due care and support as well. The widows or single mothers are being given foremost priority in the ‘Apni Chhat, Apni Ghar’ programme.”

She emphasised, “Children of widows are also being given priority while granting ‘Honhaar’ scholarships. The Women Protection Authority and the Social Welfare department are ensuring due support and care for the widows across Punjab.”

