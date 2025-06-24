Lawyers to observe strike today: IBA condemns US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Monday, strongly condemned the US-led attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

In this regard, the legal community announced to observe a strike on Tuesday (today). Condemning the attacks on the nuclear facilities, the Islamabad legal fraternity said that the attacks were orchestrated at the behest of the illegitimate Israeli state.

In a statement issued by the IBA, Chauhary Naeem Gujjar Advocate, President of the association said that this egregious act constitutes a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Iran reserves the right to respond accordingly.

He stated that the IBA firmly believed that such aggression directly contravened the principles of the UN Charter. He added that it also highlighted that Israel's presence constituted a grave menace to international peace and stability. Gujjar maintained that the IBA urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to intervene and facilitate a peaceful resolution to this escalating conflict.

He continued that the IBA stands in solidarity with the Iranian government and people during this trying time. He also announced that as a token of support, they would observe a complete strike on Tuesday i.e. June 24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025