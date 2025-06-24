Cambridge should give affected students with free retake exam opportunity

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Subcommittee on Education has recommended that Cambridge should provide affected students with a free retake examination opportunity.

The subcommittee meeting was held under the convenorship of MNA Sabeen Ghouri on Monday.

The meeting of the subcommittee was held in-camera at the Parliament House.

Additionally, sources said the committee suggested giving students the option of a free retake in the October/November session.

Cambridge International meets with National Assembly subcommittee, to clarify its position on examination issues with a special focus on leaking of important papers.

It was learnt that Cambridge shares details of investigation into leakage of three exam papers in June series.

The subcommittee found Cambridge's inquiry report and suggestions, satisfactory.

Members of the subcommittee considered the decision not to count the numbers of affected questions as less harmful and in the students' best interest.

Cambridge has 800 schools in Pakistan, with 378,000 exam entries in June 2025.

